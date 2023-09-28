WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — People in Williston were asked to show up to vote this week on a proposal to get rid of the town’s pit bull law.

More than a thousand people voted in Tuesday’s special election.

The vote was asking people if Williston should remove it’s ordinance which bans pit bulls in the city.

554 people said keep the rule in place and 518 people said it’s time to repeal the ordinance.

That means pit bulls will remain illegal in the City of Williston.

Williams County leaders will certify the results next week.