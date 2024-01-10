WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — For the second year, fire and police are battling it out in Williston for a good cause.

According to a news release, Williston Fire and Williston Police are taking part in the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on February 5 and 6.

The departments are working with Vitalent for a friendly competition to raise awareness for critically low blood supplies in North Dakota.

The blood drive is being held at the New Armory from 12-6 p.m. on both days. During the event, the departments will have a tug-of-war competition and a hot dog eating contest.

While the blood drive is open for everyone to participate in, the Vitalent team can only take up to 150 donors each day. Each donor gets one vote toward Team Law or Team Fire, as well as a free t-shirt, while supplies last.

The winner of the competition will get the traveling trophy to display and bragging rights. As of right now, the Williston Police Department has the trophy.

If you would like to donate blood, you can schedule an appointment with Heather at (701) 720-5909 or online. When scheduling, make sure to select either February 5 or 6 to participate in the Battle of the Badges. Walk-ins are welcome.