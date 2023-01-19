WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Police Department and the Williston Fire Department are going to battle it out in the first Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

According to a news release, the two departments are working with Vitalant to host a friendly competition to raise awareness for the low blood supply in the state.

It’s going to take place at the New Armory on February 6 and 7 from 12-6 p.m. on both days.

The police and fire departments are going to compete in a tug-of-war competition during the event.

There will be approximately 150 spots available each day, and the competition is open to everyone. Each donor will get a vote for either Team Law or Team Fire.

The winner will receive a traveling trophy to display at their agency, as well as bragging rights until the next battle.

If you’d like to schedule an appointment for the event, you can register online. When registering, make sure to select either February 6 or 7 so you can participate. Walk-ins are welcome. Each person who donates will get a free Battle of the Badges t-shirt, while supplies last.