The Williston Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Justice Durden, a 15-year-old runaway.

Durden was last seen October 5th, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black yoga pants and white Nike shoes.

She is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde hair.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Williston Police Department right away at 701-577-1212.