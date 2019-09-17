Williston Police block off street due to situation

UPDATE: 8:55 AM

Williston Police say there is a man who has barricaded himself inside a home at 1613 8th Ave early Tuesday morning.

Williston PD responded about 6:15 am for a report of a domestic. At this time Williston Police, Williams County SWAT and Negotiations are on scene.

Police are asking people to stay out of the area and take alternative routes.

Williston Public School District 1 says they have several schools in lockdown because of the incident.

ORIGINAL: 7:30 AM

The Williston Police Department has blocked the 1600 block of 8th Ave W. due to a situation.

Authorities ask that all residents stay away from this area.

Police are not releasing any further information at this time, and we will update as information becomes available.