WILLISTON — The Williston Police Department is asking for help finding a runaway teenager.

Seventeen-year-old Robert Casarez Jr. was last seen in Williston on Oct. 27. He was wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and a red baseball hat.

He is 5’6″, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on Casarez Jr.’s whereabouts, call the Williston Police Department 701-577-1212.