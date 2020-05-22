Williston Police Department awarding kids who follow safety rules

While police normally look to prevent crime, they’re also looking to reward those for abiding by the law and staying safe.

The “I Got Caught” campaign is a part of Williston Police Departments’ efforts, in collaboration with AAA Auto Club Group, to promote safety.

As officers are out on patrol, they’ll be looking for kids in the community wearing a helmet while riding a bike, scooter, or skateboard.

Those kids will get a citation, but not a bad one. It will be a ticket that can be redeemed at any Dairy Queen in Williams County for a free small ice cream cone.

“We love seeing children out especially during the summer months, we don’t have a lot of summers here, so the few months that we do the kids are out taking advantage and we just want make sure that everyone is enjoying their time and keeping safe while they’re doing it.” Detective at Williston Police Department Zachary Schwartz said.