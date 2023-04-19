WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — In order to combat an unexpected rise in theft, the Williston Police Department is requesting residents to ensure they keep their property safely locked away.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Williston PD has noted a rise in reports of burglaries and thefts from vehicles and garages, primarily involving large apartment complexes with detached garages. On top of that, they have also been notified of multiple burglaries and thefts that have been reported to apartment management — but not to the police.

To help prevent future thefts, the department is requesting that you take a closer look at your locks to ensure that they are working — after all, the first step to preventing these incidents is ensuring your items are safe and secure. In addition, the department warns against keeping valuable items (especially firearms) in garages or vehicles. Keeping a list of the items stored in these areas, as well as having serial numbers for them, can help with identifying and returning stolen items properly when they are recovered.

Williston PD would also like to remind residents that should they observe any suspicious activity or behavior, or believe that they have been a victim of attempted or completed theft or burglary, to contact the Police Department immediately and file a police report. Any and all information regarding these crimes, and the events leading up to them, will help to quickly resolve cases of stolen items.

Those who have security cameras in their homes are also asked to consider registering the locations of these devices through the PD’s Safe Williston Program. This allows residents and business owners to voluntarily register the locations of their surveillance systems in order to help law enforcement more easily identify their locations and enlist the community to help gather video evidence.

To register your cameras through the Safe Williston program, visit this page on the Williston Police Department’s website.