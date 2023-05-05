WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Police Department is currently investigating a report of a child falling from a balcony today on the 4800 block of 11th Ave W, shortly after 11:00 a.m.

According to Williston Police, there is a heavy law enforcement presence on the scene and the status of the child is not being released at this time.

Police are asking that residents in the area please be patient if their travels are slow due to the presence of first responders on the scene.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as new information becomes available.