WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Police Department is currently asking for assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.

18-year-old Arleth Yuliana Canez Silva was last seen in Williston on December 15th, 2023.

She was reported to have been wearing a black Nike coat, black pants, and white shoes at the time. Canez weighs around 120 lbs, and is 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Anyone with information on Silva’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Williston Police Department at 701-577-1212.