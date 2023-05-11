WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Williston hosted its annual State of the City address Thursday afternoon, revealing the funding coming to the city.

City officials say that $65 million will be appropriated for various things like childcare and daycare programs.

According to officials, the North Dakota workforce shortage is partially due to parents having to stay home because of limited childcare programs, in the area.

But, officials say some of the funding will go toward school districts to help improve behavioral health.

“What we found is that if we can start targeting money into the school districts to take care of behavioral health needs we will remove those issues that adults face in our state,” said Senator Brad Bekkedahl of District 1.

And in other news around the city, a $1.9 million grant was awarded to CHI St. Alexius, in Williston, for a 10-crisis bed facility renovation.