Williston Public School District 1 receives nearly $12K grant to further STEM education

With a wide range of STEM activities in schools, a new grant will pay teachers to receive training to broaden student learning.

Williston Public School District 1 is receiving a grant from the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundations Equinor Charitable Fund.

It will provide SPHERO education kits, SPHERO code mats and other essential tools to be used in the classroom.

The curriculum director tells us this is just one small step toward preparing students for the future.

“If you look at the trend around the world, I mean globally, tech and science have contributed and play an intricate part in all careers,” Victoria Arneson said.

The grant is for nearly $12,000 and will also pay substitute teachers to fill in while teachers are training.