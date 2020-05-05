Breaking News
No COVID-19 media briefing today by Governor Burgum
Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 9
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Williston Public School District One adapts to distance learning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Schools across the state have been doing distance learning for several weeks now, but shifting to at-home learning isn’t easy for every kid, and Williston Public School District One teachers and staff are working to prevent students from slipping through the cracks.

Superintendent of Williston Public School District One Dr.Jeff Thake said, “There’s two words that we’re using here at Williston District One, that’s flexibility and empathy”

For most kids going to school every day was considered the “norm”, but after COVID-19 hit things took a major shift. Students began learning from home, and teachers at Williston Public School District One have stepped up to make things as convenient as possible.

“We have a lot of teachers who are saying these are our office hours, where if a teacher needs to record the lesson or if the teacher says they’re going to be in my office at this time or this time, if you have any questions, reach out, and I’ll do my best to help you,” Thake said.

Thake told KX News, with nearly 4300 students K-12, they knew not to expect perfection.

“We have some students who are thriving in a distance learning environment and we have others who are not, and with what’s happening with oil and the cost of gas, with families who are probably getting laid off right now, it’s a very stressful environment in some instances,” he said.

A more stressful home life can even lead to depression and anxiety, and school counselors like Haley Jeannotte say taking an ‘all hands on deck’ approach is critical to helping kids perform well.

“This has been a total team effort with administrators, with teachers, with school counselors, school social workers. It’s taking a whole village to be able to help these kids, and we’re really relying heavily on teachers giving us that information to us so that we can contact the families.” Jeannotte said.

Dr. Thake says everyone in Williston Public School District One is handling the situation as best as possible and is prepared for whatever the future may hold

“We want to make sure we’re embracing this and whatever the new normal looks like it’s probably going to be a mix of traditional, distance, personalized, project-based, you name it,” Thake said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Campsites Reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Campsites Reopen"

Event Venues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Event Venues"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5"

Virtual Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Graduation"

Held in Ward Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Held in Ward Co"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/5"

Tuesday's forecast: Scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms"

Bismarck Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Baseball"

McQuade Softball Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "McQuade Softball Tournament"

Monday, May 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, May 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Beulah Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Basketball"

Tattoo Shop Guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tattoo Shop Guidelines"

Coronavirus Deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Deaths"

Family Reunited with Cat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Reunited with Cat"

Teacher Appreciation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Appreciation"

Forager Farm Virtual

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forager Farm Virtual"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/4"

Disc Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disc Golf"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge