Williston Public School District One continues serving meals to-go

Public schools in Williston have joined a growing list of schools making sure students have enough to eat in the summer.

When schools closed their doors over COVID-19, staff made sure students kept receiving bagged lunches, and even now that school is out for summer, the Williston Public School District One Food Service Director wants parents to know that kids can pick up lunch to-go until the end of July.

Any student 18 and under will be allowed to take a meal Monday through Friday, which will include breakfast as well.

“I think this is a really vital service that we can continue offering to our community. We are hearing from a lot of families that they appreciate getting the meals for their students and we really appreciate the USDA helping us to be able to offer these meals at no charge,” Lynelle Johnson said.

This is a full list of locations to pick up from as well as operation days and times. Click Here