Williston Public Schools District One is on the Hunt for District Nurse

Williston’s District One School System is on the hunt for its first-ever district nurse.

At a Nov. 13 meeting, district board members voted unanimously to create a new position that being a district nurse.

According to the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, students with a physical or mental disability must have equal access to education, which they were, but by school counselors and other untrained staff.

Having more than 100 students with a disability or needing more attention, the need for a school nurse was well overdue.

“It’s just so important. It comes to the administration of medications for students. It’s for any…if there’s an accident…it’s always better to have somebody who’s licensed who knows how to proactively treat the situations in the manner of only a school nurse could,” said Jeff Thake, Superintendent of District One School System.

The district plans to have a decision made by Christmas.