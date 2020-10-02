Williston Public Schools sets up application portal for much-needed substitute teachers

Coronavirus
Williston Public Schools is in dire need of more teachers.

On the district’s website you can find an application portal to become a substitute teacher.

You must have a minimum of 48 semester hours of college coursework and pass a background check.

We spoke with the superintendent who is encouraging more people to apply.

“We’re definitely in trying times and we’re trying to mitigate and keep our schools open as long as we can and the more subs we have to pull from, the better,” Jeff Thake said.

Thake says they’ve already had a few step up, but are going to need more.

