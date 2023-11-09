WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Williston is getting around $400,000 for street improvements, and they want to hear from neighbors.

In Williston particularly, they are looking to add and improve sidewalks, bike lanes, and other corridor additions.

Severe crashes can happen anywhere in city limits and in rural settings.

Vehicular, walking, transit, and biking are all modes of transportation for Williston, and safe infrastructure is important to connect them all.

“It’s a plan that covers all of the transportation infrastructure within the boundaries of the city of Williston. When we say that, we mean all of the infrastructure carries all the different modes,” said Scott Harmstead, Director of Planning at SRF Consulting Group.

According to the state, 65% of deadly crashes happen from traffic violations.