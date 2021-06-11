Williston residents left with damages, flooding following severe storms

As storms moved across the state Thursday night, Williston was hit hard.

KX News spent the day there speaking with some of the people in the storm’s path.

There’s no secret to the power of the storms that swept through Thursday night bringing in high-speed winds, large amounts of hail, and in places like Williston, flooding.

“It’s great that we get rain, but it’s always better to have a slow soaking rain than to get the full 4-5 inches all at once in the storm,” Williston and Williams County Emergency Management Director Mike Smith said.

Smith says the pour down caused issues the city isn’t used to.

“I know in the past we have had some street flooding, but I have never seen it like that before,” Smith said.

Residents recorded the storm as it came through. Francisco Murillo, a Williston resident, was in shock with what he saw.

“There were so many cars that were just stuck. Police officers trying to help. You know fire department people trying to help,” Murillo said.

Murillo says he even tried to help until things just got completely out of hand.

“I started seeing how deep the water really really got in certain spots and people just kept getting stuck from left to right,” Murillo said.

One driver who got stuck says it was her worst fear come to life.

“I was terrified,” Williston Resident Shay McKinney said. “That is one of my biggest fears that could’ve happened.”

McKinney’s car was swept away in the strong winds and was tossed in a ditch of water.

“The water started coming in it was up to my windows and started coming into my car. My car quit working and I couldn’t get my doors open and luckily I had rolled down my window and I got to crawl out of it,” McKinney said.

There were no reported deaths or injuries following the storm, but Smith says the list of damages is long like torn up roofs and flipped sheds.

“We’re still doing damage assessments and trying to see if there’s any other things throughout the county that have been a problem,” Smith said.

Which could take days or even weeks.

Other significant damages Thursday night include two house fires that left two families displaced.

The Williams County Emergency Manager says one of those house fires is believed to have been ignited by lightning.