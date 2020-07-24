Williston residents speaking up on pit bull dog ban

According to dogsbite.org From 2005 to 2019 pit bulls killed 346 people in the US.

But a few dog lovers and owners are speaking out, in support of them.

KX News spoke with them today as they voiced their concerns and discussed steps to possibly make a change to a thirty-year-old dog law.

“This ban is old, it’s dated, it’s very misguided and a lot of misinformation provided.” Community Resident Joe Uzdavinis said.

“It is very discriminatory.” Community Resident Brandy Suckley said.

Under the city of Williston ordinances, it is illegal to own or in any way possess a dog that appears to be a pit bull or a predominant pit bull mix.

“Like this dog right here, by the appearance, it is 100% legal, by appearance. By the DNA makeup, it is 100% illegal by the ban.” Suckley said.

Suckley and other community members believe the rules are unfair and fuel a negative stereotype against one breed of dog.

“They’re basing it off of looks not off of the actions. There are also a lot of dogs in this town and throughout Williams County, Pitbulls, straight up 100% purebreds that are absolute babies. They don’t have a mean bone in their bodies.” Uzdavinis said.

Which is why they’ve decided to take a stand.

“This petition so far, we’ve been going around and have collected within the last week, probably about 800.” Community Resident Jyl Labertson said.

Their course of action is to collect as many signatures who oppose these rules, by August 30th.. then present that number along with their argumentative reasonings to the city to possibly have this ban removed.

“I hope what they do is repeal the BSL in an act that’s more reasonable towards an aggressive dog act that is breed-neutral,” Labertson said.

“You can’t just put it on one type of breed you should be just holding bad owners responsible for bad dogs.” Community Resident Rebekah Peer said.

There are already a few places across the state that have lifted pit bull bans, like the City of Berthold, which Chief officer, Al Schmidt, of the Berthold Police Department helped remove.

“We came to an agreement that this was the best way to prevent danger to our citizens is to look for and note aggressive dogs instead of just picking dogs that resemble or look a certain way and just plucking them away from their families,” Schmidt said.

Community members say they just hope anyone listening does a little research before assuming.

“Look up the stats. Look up other cities that have appealed their bans and see that it’s not about the breed.” Uzdavinis said.

The group says they will continue to collect signatures and gather support as best they can in order to be ready for the August 30th deadline.