Williston Restaurant Owner says Customer’s Review of Hair on Food ‘Never Happened’

Crazy Cravings is one of few Mexican restaurants in the Williston area.

Last Saturday, owner Jesus Torres, discovered disturbing images on a Facebook post from a dissatisfied customer. The post revealed the customer found an unknown material with hair on it in her burrito, the day after she originally made the purchase.

State Inspection came out and did a full inspection of the facility. The restaurant graded out at an A+.

Torres said this has never happened since opening a year ago and community feedback has agreed.

“We’ll continue doing business as usual. Everybody knows the quality. We appreciate all the support from the entire community, it’s been amazing. They’ve been coming in and letting us know that they support us,” he said.

This Saturday will mark Crazy Cravings’ one year anniversary.