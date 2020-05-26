Williston Rotary Club looking to reward essential workers

‘Nominate an Essential Worker Challenge’ is an effort for people in the area to choose an essential worker whether it’s someone working in a grocery store or a medical field.

And, then nominate them online or by mail for a chance to receive a $50 VISA gift card.

Rotary Club Board Members say they plan to give out gift cards to at least 2,000 workers.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for all of the community to nominate our unsung heroes and to recognize them and to do our part.” Rotary Club Board Member Bruce Conway said.

June 8th is the last day for submissions and on June 22nd the winners will be selected.