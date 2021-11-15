Williston School Board accepts superintendent’s resignation

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Thake’s resignation from Williton Basin School District #7 is now official.

The school board met Monday and unanimously voted to accept his resignation.

Dr. Thake was placed on paid administrative leave because of alleged discrepancies in funds used to support the creation of District 7. It remains unclear how much is unaccounted for.

He submitted his resignation on Friday, Nov. 12.

Lori Olson, the assistant superintendent, has been overseeing the school district.

We reached out to Dr. Thake for comment but have not heard back as of publishing time.