Williston School District seeks new board member, superintendent amid audit delay

More troubles arise for Williston Basin School District 7. Not only does the district need a new superintendent, but it’s also facing a future election for a new board member.

Former District 1 Board President Thomas Kalil resigned last December for personal reasons. His resignation came about a month after the District 7 superintendent resigned amid alleged discrepancies in funds used to support the creation of District 7.

Board President Chris Jundt says the board chose to open up the position for election on April 19.

“Due to the length of the time yet remaining on that term that it was important to let the public weigh in and vote on who the next board member will fill that seat,” said Jundt.

Jundt says at least three teachers are scheduled to resign by the end of the school year. He says the board is concerned and looks forward to getting the positions filled.

Another hurdle the board needs to overcome now is a possible delay with the audit of district one’s finances before its merger with District 8.

During the last board meeting, the firm auditing District 1’s finances said its software had encountered challenges.

“Board was hoping that we were going to see some completed report sometime in March. However, it has taken them a little bit more time than expected. In terms of how fast these audits can be completed, I don’t anticipate that the state is going to turn around a report any quicker than April or May at this point,” Jundt said.

Jundt’s reference to a state audit is because a group of citizens who’ve expressed their concerns about the delayed audit and have been planning to petition the state auditor to scrutinize finances of both Districts 1 and 8 before and after they merged to become District 7.