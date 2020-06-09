Williston School Districts 1 and 8 discuss merging

Both school boards have entered into an agreement to start discussing and exploring reorganization.

There’s a lot that comes into play before a final decision is made. Together, both boards must submit a plan dealing with overpopulation, transportation, taxpayers and many other things.

That plan will then be sent to county and state superintendents where a “majority votes” will determine the future.

“We’ve done a lot of studies on what the finances and what the numbers would look like. Paul Stremick has been assisting District 8 and both districts and we’ve actually got to see what that snapshot looked like and Dr. Flowers and Dr. Schatz from Fargo and West Fargo. They actually did a county-wide study of all of the school districts in Williams County, so we have a lot of data right in front of us,” Williston Public School District 1 Superintendent Jeff Thake said.

A new plan could be in affect by July 1 of 2021.