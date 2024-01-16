WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — Hagan Elementary School in Williston was evacuated this morning due to a report of a potential gas leak.

According to the Williston Police Department, police responded to Hagan Elementary around 9:56 a.m. and the student and staff are being relocated to a reunification site via buses.

Parents will be notified once the children have safely reached the location. Parents are being asked to arrange for themselves or a designated person to pick up their child, ensuring they have proper ID and authorization from a parent.

If it is not a parent picking up the student, the person should show a text message from the parent’s phone number (listed in PowerSchool) indicating that the person is authorized to pick up the student.

This is a developing story and KX News will release updates as more information becomes available.