WILLISTON, N.D (KXNET) — Livability Magazine is a publication that explores what makes small cities great — and to prove the point, they’re looking to Williston as a shining example. But in order to do this, they need a great photograph — and as such, the magazine is teaming up with the Williston Chamber of Commerce to search the community for a perfect cover image.

Photographers are welcome to submit their photos to the Chamber and Magazine for a chance to be featured as a cover image All submissions must correspond with the magazine’s theme of “Live, Work, Thrive”. Artists must be 16 years or older and live within 75 miles of Williston. Only original photos taken within 2021-2023 may be accepted.

Submission does not guarantee selection, and interviews may be required before final selection. Preference will be given to local Williston artists. While there is no monetary reward for the competition, those who win will be recognized by the City of Williston and on the Chamber of Commerce’s website. The winning photos will also be put on public display.

To receive a submission form, visit this link. All fully-completed forms must be emailed to wchamber@willistonchamber.com, or shared to the address via a Google Drive or Dropbox link. The subject line of the message must be “Livability Magazine Photo Contest”.

The deadline to submit a photograph is March 31. For any questions related to the photography competition, please contact wchamber@willistonchamber.com. To view the full submission information, visit this link.