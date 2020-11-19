Williston second graders hold blanket drive to donate to area organizations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A second grade class in Williston is looking to keep people warm this winter.

Over the last couple of weeks, students from McVay Elementary collected more than 100 blankets from community donations.

The plan is to then distribute them to area organizations that help people in need, around the clock.

The teacher of the class says seeing the young students put all of this together brought her tears of joy.

“They identified a problem and came up with a solution and it was amazing for little 7-year-old kids to do all of this, so I’m really proud of them,” McVay Elementary second grade teacher Elizabeth Peterson said.

Peterson says they’re still collecting blankets until the end of the week before distributing them out.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

WONDER WOMAN 1984

PPE for Home Visits

KX Convo: Dr. Connell

New Helicopters

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Dickens Fest

State Health Council

Restaurants & COVID-19

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/18

Senator Hoeven brings Minot radar issues to the White House

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/18

Wednesday's Forecast: the warmest day of the week

Rural Recovery Center

NDC NOV 18

Kenmare Volleyball

Legacy Volleyball

Century Volleyball

Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast

Dr. LeBeau announces new COVID unit

Custer Health

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss