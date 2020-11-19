Williston second graders hold blanket drive to donate to area organizations

A second grade class in Williston is looking to keep people warm this winter.

Over the last couple of weeks, students from McVay Elementary collected more than 100 blankets from community donations.

The plan is to then distribute them to area organizations that help people in need, around the clock.

The teacher of the class says seeing the young students put all of this together brought her tears of joy.

“They identified a problem and came up with a solution and it was amazing for little 7-year-old kids to do all of this, so I’m really proud of them,” McVay Elementary second grade teacher Elizabeth Peterson said.

Peterson says they’re still collecting blankets until the end of the week before distributing them out.