Williston shooting involving house break-in leaves one dead

Local News

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office reports there was a shooting near Williston early Monday morning at approximately 6:45 a.m., with one man dead at the scene.

Along with North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting of a man breaking into a local residence about 3 miles north of Williston.

The man who was reported breaking in was pronounced dead and authorities say there is no current danger to the public.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the situation and officials say more details will be provided at a later time.

