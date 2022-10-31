WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A sobriety checkpoint event and continued patrols conducted by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office resulted in nine arrests on the evening of Saturday, October 29.

The previous week’s sobriety check took place at 16th Street in Williston, near the 1500 block, from (9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. During the checkpoint, seven drivers were tested for impaired driving, with four arrested for Driving Under the Influence. In addition, further arrests were made, including one arrest for Drug Possession and one Fake ID arrest. One Open Container Citation was issued.

Following the sobriety checkpoint, additional saturation patrols were conducted around the area, which resulted in two more DUI arrests and another drug arrest.

Through October 17 of this year, there have been a total of 85 fatal crashes on North Dakota roads, with 87 individuals killed as a result. 18 of these crashes, approximately 20%, were directly related to alcohol. Sobriety checkpoints are part of the North Dakota Highway Patrol’s ongoing efforts to crack down on driving under the influence by targeting specific times and locations to reduce incidents of impaired driving.

“Impaired driving is completely preventable,” said NDHP Northwest Trooper Preston Lanfer in a press release. “All it takes is a little planning. Our message is clear: Never drive impaired. We encourage motorists to ensure their safety and the safety of others on our roadways by designating a sober driver or arranging for alternate transportation by planning ahead of time to arrive home safely.”