Millions of dollars in grants were disbursed to startups and small businesses in Williston as the local economy rebounds.

The 1 percent tax dollars are part of the voter-approved Star Fund Program. The program funded about 67 projects and small businesses in the Williston area.

About $1.75 million went into businesses, according to the Executive Director of Williston Economic Development Shawn Wenko, who said a chunk of that went into the Flex PACE Program.

“It can be anything from a Flex PACE program which is a low-interest rate program that we partner with the bank of North Dakota. Some of those dollars went straight into grants you see that a lot with daycare when we try to help daycare a lot in the area,” he said.

Flex PACE is an interest buy-down program that allows fund managers to match Bank of North Dakota funds.

Last year more than $2 million were disbursed in matching funds from the bank.

Wenko says the program is essential to the growth of small local businesses and getting others started, and as the economy rebounds, 2022 looks promising for the fund.

“It just helps alleviate the entrepreneur incurring some of those high upfront costs in starting or wanting to expand their businesses. It just gets the little extra nudge to get them over the hump and the keep them successful,” he explained.

The program is funded by a small portion of sales tax toward job creation and community development. The fund is scheduled to run through 2030.