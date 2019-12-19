Williston STAR Fund Yearly Recap

The Williston STAR Fund is designed to promote community growth through grants funded by city taxes.

In 2019 alone, nearly $1.2 million in STAR Fund incentives have helped the development of over 43 new businesses. These efforts leveraged almost $1.7 million in Bank of North Dakota matching dollars, and $11.3 million in private investment. The city of Williston has never seen such rapid growth in all of the cities existence.

As of 2019, Williston is ranked the second fastest-growing city in North Dakota.

“The economic development office in 2019, we had a really good year. We’d estimate that coming through our front door, we probably assisted with projects totaling in the neighborhood of $100,000 million worth of investment into this community so a lot of activity and it was a strong 2019,” said Shawn Wenko, Executive Director of Williston Economic Development Office.

Wenko said the STAR Fund is excited about 2020’s projects.

