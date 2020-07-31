Williston State College encouraging students, staff to be tested for COVID-19

Throughout the month of August, the Upper Missouri District Health Unit will conduct free testing at four locations, including one directly on Williston State College’s campus.

WSC President John Miller tells KX News that students won’t be required to test for COVID-19, but he says it’s a good idea to do so before moving back to campus.

“It’s perfect timing for us to get as many students, faculty and staff tested as we possibly can. It’s just a great opportunity for us to do some in mass testing before people get back here,” Miller said.

