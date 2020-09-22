Williston State College fall enrollment is down 16 percent, mainly on virus effects

Coronavirus
Image: File photo via Williston State College

Enrollment at Williston State College for the fall 2020 term is down 16 percent from last year, a drop school officials attribute mainly to the impact of COVID-19.

A total of 959 student are enrolled for fall 2020 classes, compared to 1,132 during the fall of 2019.

“There is no doubt the COVID-19 pandemic has affected our recruitment efforts and resulting fall enrollment,” said WSC President John Miller. “Traditionally, the spring is our primary recruitment season for incoming freshmen and students interested in dual credit coursework, and when regional high schools were closed last spring due to COVID-19, it limited our ability to reach prospective students.”

Despite the overall decrease, fall enrollment is up in specific programs such as IT, Business Management and Transportation. Also, increased traffic at the WSC website revealed a greater interest in virtual courses at Williston State College.

This fall, $716,000 in regional and endowed scholarships through the WSC Foundation have been awarded to Williston State College students, in addition to other scholarships and federal financial aid.

