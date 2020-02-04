Williston State College Holding Auction to Raise Money for Welding Program

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Colleges and universities want the best for their students, but to ensure programs are top notch a lot of money must be spent. For smaller schools, money can be scarce — and students are taking matters in their own hands.

Williston State College Welding Technology Program has been around for a number of years and welding instructor Tim Delorme said it has been the backbone for many career opportunities.

“There’s a lot of demand in not only welding but in all trades. Right now is definitely a good time to get into any trade, welding preferably, but it’s a good trade and there’s a lot of avenues you can take,” said Delorme.

Construction technicians, robotics repairs, project managers and many more fall into welding careers, but in order to get there, it starts with an advanced program.

“I put the print reading, fabrication layout, all that good stuff into these projects. I buy new steel to practice joints on, run beads on and whatnot. We do this to get the best practice on all the different types of joints,” said Delorme.

These projects don’t run cheap. Metal from local distributors cost anywhere between $16-$40 per square foot, and with Williston State College being such a small school with little outside income, it can be hard to afford these things. Delorme and his metal burning crew came up with quite the solution auctioning their projects.

“This year we’re doing a 12,000-pound capacity dump trailer. We started doing raffle projects like this back in 2017 because it helps raise money for the program and with the money that we raise on this I buy more material for future projects,” Delorme said.

In the last three years, just shy of $35,000 has been raised, helping the program.

“This class has pretty much taught me everything I need to know about welding because I came in pretty fresh, I didn’t know anything. But Tim makes sure we get the best equipment and education to be the best, and because of this we’ve all been able to catch on to the trade pretty fast,” said second-year student, Jose Jordan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Millennial Farmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Millennial Farmer"

Injury Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Injury Crash"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/4"

Sleep on a memory foam mattress? A Round Rock family has a warning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleep on a memory foam mattress? A Round Rock family has a warning"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/4"

Tuesday Forecast: Sunny & Dry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Sunny & Dry"

The Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar awards charity

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar awards charity"

Hettinger-Scranton girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton girls basketball"

New Salem-Almont Weston Kuhn

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont Weston Kuhn"

Bismarck High Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Bball"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

Operation Prairie Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Operation Prairie Dog"

Monday, February 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3"

When to do Taxes

Thumbnail for the video titled "When to do Taxes"

Census 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census 2020"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Tom v. Phil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom v. Phil"

Bookmobile

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bookmobile"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge