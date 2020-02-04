Williston State College Holding Auction to Raise Money for Welding Program

Colleges and universities want the best for their students, but to ensure programs are top notch a lot of money must be spent. For smaller schools, money can be scarce — and students are taking matters in their own hands.

Williston State College Welding Technology Program has been around for a number of years and welding instructor Tim Delorme said it has been the backbone for many career opportunities.

“There’s a lot of demand in not only welding but in all trades. Right now is definitely a good time to get into any trade, welding preferably, but it’s a good trade and there’s a lot of avenues you can take,” said Delorme.

Construction technicians, robotics repairs, project managers and many more fall into welding careers, but in order to get there, it starts with an advanced program.

“I put the print reading, fabrication layout, all that good stuff into these projects. I buy new steel to practice joints on, run beads on and whatnot. We do this to get the best practice on all the different types of joints,” said Delorme.

These projects don’t run cheap. Metal from local distributors cost anywhere between $16-$40 per square foot, and with Williston State College being such a small school with little outside income, it can be hard to afford these things. Delorme and his metal burning crew came up with quite the solution auctioning their projects.

“This year we’re doing a 12,000-pound capacity dump trailer. We started doing raffle projects like this back in 2017 because it helps raise money for the program and with the money that we raise on this I buy more material for future projects,” Delorme said.

In the last three years, just shy of $35,000 has been raised, helping the program.

“This class has pretty much taught me everything I need to know about welding because I came in pretty fresh, I didn’t know anything. But Tim makes sure we get the best equipment and education to be the best, and because of this we’ve all been able to catch on to the trade pretty fast,” said second-year student, Jose Jordan.