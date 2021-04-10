Williston State College names presidential finalists

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — Williston State College has named the finalists in its search for a new president. There were six candidates interviewed for the position earlier this week.

The four finalists include Joshua Baker, vice president of instructional services at Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Clark Richard Harris, special assistant to the president at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Wyoming; Bernell Hirning, former associate vice president of the northern region at National University in Fresno, California; and Scott Molander, co-founder of Hat World, Inc., in Indianapolis.

The State Board of Higher Education will conduct final interviews on the Williston State campus later in April.

