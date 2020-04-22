Williston State College Nursing Organization Helps Local Shelter

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For years, the Family Crisis Shelter in Williston has supported women and children dealing with domestic violence situations.

Williston State College’s Student Nursing Organization, or known as SNO, is a piece of the nursing school’s service and outreach program where students go out into the community taking part in different projects.

“This is each of our second semesters here, and we have done two blood drives. We adopted two families during Thanksgiving and we took care of those families to make sure they had Thanksgiving meals,” nursing student at WSC Tiffany Henry said.

Now adding to their list is helping the Family Crisis Shelter, one of Williston’s biggest support systems for women and children dealing with domestic violence situations.

“I kind of assumed that, unfortunately, with domestic violence probably going up and with everybody probably being locked up, that we thought that the shelter would be a great place to donate for,” Henry said.

As a way to help, they’ve reached out to the community to pitch in by donating clothes, toiletries, food, board games and anything else that you may have laying around the house. From there the group will create care packages for those who may need to stay at the shelter.

“We’re not just nursing the sick at the hospital and stuff, we’re also nursing our community,” nursing student at WSC Jamie Corsa said.

Lana Bonnet, Director of the Family Crisis Shelter of Williston, says surprisingly she hasn’t seen an uptick in domestic violence calls, but she says with support like this allows the shelter to be prepared for any call at any time.

“It’s amazing. This community supports us and it’s such a great community, truly, and people like Tiffany with the nurse’s department, we just really couldn’t do it without people like them,” Bonnet said.

The nursing organization has already received many donations but will continue until their deadline on April 30.

For individuals interested in donating, contact Henry at tiffany.henry@willistonstate.edu or 971.313.2202 to coordinate a time for ‘contactless’ pick up.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Grant County-Flasher Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant County-Flasher Track and Field"

Legacy Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Tennis"

Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Watford City Prepared

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Prepared"

Pews Filled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pews Filled"

Family Crisis Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Crisis Center"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/22"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

COVID-19 & Education

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 & Education"

Contact Tracing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Contact Tracing"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/22"

Weather Whys: Earth Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Whys: Earth Day"

Wednesday forecast: Mostly sunny & warm with rain on the way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: Mostly sunny & warm with rain on the way"

Legacy Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Track"

Small Business Town Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business Town Hall"

Texas Roadhouse Farmer's Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas Roadhouse Farmer's Market"

Central McLean Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Baseball"

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Morton Election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morton Election"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge