Williston State College Nursing Organization Helps Local Shelter

For years, the Family Crisis Shelter in Williston has supported women and children dealing with domestic violence situations.

Williston State College’s Student Nursing Organization, or known as SNO, is a piece of the nursing school’s service and outreach program where students go out into the community taking part in different projects.

“This is each of our second semesters here, and we have done two blood drives. We adopted two families during Thanksgiving and we took care of those families to make sure they had Thanksgiving meals,” nursing student at WSC Tiffany Henry said.

Now adding to their list is helping the Family Crisis Shelter, one of Williston’s biggest support systems for women and children dealing with domestic violence situations.

“I kind of assumed that, unfortunately, with domestic violence probably going up and with everybody probably being locked up, that we thought that the shelter would be a great place to donate for,” Henry said.

As a way to help, they’ve reached out to the community to pitch in by donating clothes, toiletries, food, board games and anything else that you may have laying around the house. From there the group will create care packages for those who may need to stay at the shelter.

“We’re not just nursing the sick at the hospital and stuff, we’re also nursing our community,” nursing student at WSC Jamie Corsa said.

Lana Bonnet, Director of the Family Crisis Shelter of Williston, says surprisingly she hasn’t seen an uptick in domestic violence calls, but she says with support like this allows the shelter to be prepared for any call at any time.

“It’s amazing. This community supports us and it’s such a great community, truly, and people like Tiffany with the nurse’s department, we just really couldn’t do it without people like them,” Bonnet said.

The nursing organization has already received many donations but will continue until their deadline on April 30.

For individuals interested in donating, contact Henry at tiffany.henry@willistonstate.edu or 971.313.2202 to coordinate a time for ‘contactless’ pick up.