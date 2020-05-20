Williston State College prepared to open on Tuesday

School President John Miller says that all staff has made an effort to make Williston State College a safe environment against COVID-19 by following all professional guidelines.

He says he feels it’s time to allow current and prospective students to receive direct assistance from WSC staff for things like applications, financial aid, housing and the bookstore.

Everyone will be encouraged to wear a mask and people in small areas, like offices, must have a 6-foot separation.

“All of our staff that is going to be back on Tuesday and all the visitors on campus, their safety is our number one concern, so we’re going to do everything that we can to make people safe,” Miller said.