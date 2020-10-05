Williston State College president announces retirement

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — Williston State College President John MIller says he’s retiring at the end of the school year.

Miller started at the school as vice president for academic affairs in 2015.

He served as acting president for a year before he was named fulltime president in June 2017.

In a letter sent to campus late last week, Miller said he would be retiring effective on June 30, 2021.

“After 37 years in public education, retirement beckons to me, and I am looking forward to the next part of my life journey,” Miller wrote. “The decision I made six years ago to join the Williston State College family is one of the best personal and professional choices I made in a long career as an educator, and the professional and friendships formed in my time here are beyond measure to me.”

Miller was unanimously appointed by the state Board of Higher Education in 2017.