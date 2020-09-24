Williston State College president says student census down, coronavirus to blame

Williston State College is feeling the impacts of COVID-19.

According to a census released Tuesday, for the 2020 fall semester, only 959 students are registered for classes.

This is a 16% decrease from the 2019 census total of 1,132.

President John Miller tells KX News the spring is typically their primary recruitment season, but due to the pandemic sending high school kids in the region home, this limits their ability to reach prospective students.

“Our college hasn’t changed significantly, our programs are the same, our scholarship programs are the same, so I think when you take it and start to dissect it, it really is a COVID issue, but certainly one that we’re going to have to manage,” Miller said.

Miller says everyone on campus is continuously following all CDC guidelines set in place to keep everyone safe.