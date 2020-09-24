Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Williston State College president says student census down, coronavirus to blame

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Williston State College is feeling the impacts of COVID-19.

According to a census released Tuesday, for the 2020 fall semester, only 959 students are registered for classes.

This is a 16% decrease from the 2019 census total of 1,132.

President John Miller tells KX News the spring is typically their primary recruitment season, but due to the pandemic sending high school kids in the region home, this limits their ability to reach prospective students.

“Our college hasn’t changed significantly, our programs are the same, our scholarship programs are the same, so I think when you take it and start to dissect it, it really is a COVID issue, but certainly one that we’re going to have to manage,” Miller said.

Miller says everyone on campus is continuously following all CDC guidelines set in place to keep everyone safe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Elem School Change

Century Girl's Golf

Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/23

Shelley Lenz

ND Teacher of the Year

Nursing Homes Plea

Bismarck man opens up about the 'stigma' of pumpkin spice

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/23

Wednesday's Forecast: A few showers & storms with cooler temperatures

NDC SEPT 23

How we get those autumn colors

Class B Volleyball

WDA Boy's Soccer

WDA Boy's Tennis

Business Women

Tears Foundation

Surrey Volleyball

Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/22

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss