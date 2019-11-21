Williston State College Professor Receives National Award

One professor at Williston State College is recognized nationally for multiple teaching awards.

Kim Weismann has been a professor at Williston State College for 10 years where she teaches arts & communications. During her tenure as a professor, she has been given awarded a handful of prestigious awards.

“This year I have received the Communications Speech and Theater Association of North Dakota Scholar of the Year and that’s from some recent publications that I’ve done with colleagues from around North Dakota and the nation. And then I also last week received the National States Association from the National Communication Association,” said Weismann.

Awards of this nature recognize not only publications but leadership and hard work around the community and campus. But Weisman competing with teachers from all 50 states and being a professor at a community college didn’t make things easier.

“You know being at a community college I don’t get a lot of time for research because I focus on my students and so being recognized at a community college for doing research is a really important aspect. Also being in Williston, North Dakota where I think people don’t even realize we exist is important. Tt kind of showcases that we’re not NDSU or UND but we’re still doing great things here,” Weisman said.

Her hard work has been recognized by national leaders, but it’s her students who truly recognize her true character and personality.

“She’s kind of an outgoing person. She’s not too talkative with a lot of people but she does kind of stay to herself but she is a lot outgoing in a sense of being a professor and she does go out of her way to be a professor and try and help people when they need help,” said third-year student Jordan Kulczyk.

“I just try to stay involved. I think that was something taught to me at a very young age and have to just continue to do that,” said Weismann.