Williston State College Receives New Military-Friendly Monument

Williston State College added some unique art to its military-friendly campus.

The 7-foot, 750-pound bronze statue, dedicated to the men and women who serve this country shows a World War II airman in mid-stride standing on a 2-foot, 2,000-pound sandstone base. The statue is the work of American sculptor, Benjamin Victor, who creates detailed works in both clay and bronze.

Victor is the only living artist to have two sculptures in the U.S. Capitol. This is his first in North Dakota.

“The veteran’s monument is just to recognize the veterans from this region and veterans in general that have sacrificed for us to have the way of life that we have,” said Terry Olson, Executive Director, Williston State Foundation.

The monument was funded by a gift from Rich Vestal and the Williston State College Foundation.