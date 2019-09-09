Williston State College sees slight increase in enrollment

The numbers are in, and one college in Western North Dakota has seen a slight increase.

The semester has started at Williston State College and with a few extra students. Between online enrollment, students on campus, and high school students who take classes at the community college, the President says the numbers are up a little with close to 1100 students. With it being so early in the semester, he says the numbers could change.

“As of this morning, we’re up about seven students and our credits from our census from last year to this day, are literally, there’s a difference of like 15 credits. So we’re trending almost exactly the same in terms of head count and in terms of total credit production.” says Dr. John Miller, President of Williston State College.

Dr. Miller says over the past 5 years, enrollment at the University has had a steady, slow increase.