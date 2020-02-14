Williston State College Sees Steady Enrollment

Williston State College is on a roll with its enrollment. Last school year, WSC saw a record number of students.

This year, although the numbers aren’t record-breaking, the school is still in a good spot with only 34 fewer students than recorded last school year.

The school’s president, John Miller, said in the grand scheme of things, that’s a positive for Williston State.

“I think when you look at what’s happening in the United States where higher education, in general, is going through a time of declining enrollment, I’m happy with where we are right now,” Miller said.

Miller said 1,189 students are registered for classes at WSC this spring.

