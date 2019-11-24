Williston State College Students Showing Veteran Appreciation

30 Inter-personal Communications students were paired with a local veteran to document their history.

The College is hosting a Veterans Symposium inviting all local veterans to come enjoy a free meal. Students will give speeches sharing what they learned from their partner. The goal is to thank those who have served– and show appreciation toward those still serving.

“I think it’s really important that we honor and understand their sacrifices that they’ve made and I don’t think a lot of people understand that unless you live it along with the veterans..we just don’t understand those things. So, I think it’s really important that we continually respect and give back to that community.” says Kim Weismann, Communications Professor.

Williston State says it’s proud to be a Military-Friendly School.

