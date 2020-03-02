Williston State College Teton Athletics Casino Night set for March 28

Started in 2009, Williston State College Teton Athletics’ annual dinner and fundraising auction event, Casino Night, hits the 12-year mark on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and guests can start gaming, bidding on silent auction items and with appetizers.

Outlaws Bar and Grill will provide a buffet dinner at 6 p.m., followed by the truck raffle and live auction at 8 and 8:15 respectively.

This year’s truck raffle includes a 2019 Ram 1500 Quad Cab as the grand prize. Truck raffle tickets are $100 each and can be purchased from the Teton Athletic Department as well as the following locations: Simonson’s, Horizon Resources Downtown Cenex, Bodo’s, Cooks on Main, Sport About, Walt’s Market, Scenic Sports, and the Cenex C-store in Ray, ND.

“The live auction will include lots of autographed memorabilia, including a Patrick Mahomes autographed football, and various trips and excursions,” stated Hunter Berg, Alumni and Athletic Development Director. “There will be something for everyone!”

Money raised from Casino Night helps improve Teton athletic programs and builds upon the successes of previous years.

Last year’s event raised a total of $47,000 with $37,000 from the live auction and $9,850 from the silent auction.

“Casino Night is by far our largest fundraising event of the year,” explained Berg. “It raises money to support the Teton Athletic Department in its operations each year, but more importantly, it supports our student athletes.”

There are only 400 tickets available to this year’s casino-inspired event.

Individual tickets are $50 each and include appetizers, the dinner buffet and $20 in Teton Casino chips.

VIP tables for eight are $500 and $65 for each additional ticket. In addition to the above items, VIP tables provide a Teton server and drink tickets.

