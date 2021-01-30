Williston State College to allow limited spectators at home athletic events starting February 1st

Starting February 1st, Williston State College will begin allowing fans to attend home games in a limited setting. They will be allowing a maximum of 300 people, which includes players, game officials, students, parents, faculty/staff, season ticket holders, and general spectators of WSC.

There will be approximately 70 tickets at each athletic event for local boosters and fans that will be available at the door on a first come first serve basis. WSC students and faculty will be required to sign up via email to receive tickets and attend.

Fans and parents from visiting schools will not be admitted.

Williston State College is also maintaining a Level 3 moderate risk category through February 15th, which means the college requires a mask to be worn in all common areas, classrooms, and even athletic events for spectators and game officials.

The college will continue to monitor the situation on a weekly basis.

