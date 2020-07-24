Williston State College to open for in-person classes August 24 — with some changes due to COVID-19

Williston State College will open for an in-person fall term August 24, according to Williston State College President John Miller.

In an open letter to the public, Miller said “face-to-face” registration will take place August 6 for those who haven’t registered online.

Miller noted administration, faculty and staff had been working over the past two months to put together a COVID-19 Restart Plan and a guide for campus operations beginning with the fall 2020 semester.

There will be some noticeable changes for in-person classes due to COVID-19 concerns:

Williston State College will require face coverings in all classrooms, common areas, gatherings, and office spaces, except where social distancing (separation of 6 feet or more) is possible.

Students will be expected to self-monitor for COVID symptoms and expected to not come to campus if they have any of the identified COVID-19 symptoms or are feeling ill.

Students will also be expected to maintain good hand hygiene by washing their hands often and using hand sanitizer available in various campus locations.

“The Teton Community is strong and resilient, and I know we will all make it through this time together,” Miller said in the letter.

He added more information will be provided in the coming weeks as the college approaches the August 24 opening date.

Respectfully,

John Miller, Ed.D.

President

Williston State College