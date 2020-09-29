Williston State College to resume some campus activities

Williston State College announced it will resume some activities on campus starting this Thursday.

WSC president says given the recent decline in cases within the campus community, athletic teams can now resume their formal practice schedules as well as other student life events.

He went on to say those activities will continue as long as students practice all safety recommendations in the WSC COVID-19 plan.

Ultimately, the decision to maintain athletics and campus activities in the coming months will be based on the number of coronavirus cases.