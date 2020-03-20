Williston State College updates COVID-19 campus response

Williston State College will remain under limited access until April 6th.

In a message to the WSC community, college president John Miller said the action is in line with Governor Burgum’s order to restrict access to state facilities.

From March 23 through April 3, only employees considered “operationally essential” will report to campus for work. All other employees will work remotely off-campus. This applies to both the WSC and TrainND Northwest campuses.

During that time, no face-to-face academic courses will be conducted on the WSC campus. Students are encouraged to check BlackBoard course shells and WSC email often for information and to contact instructors with any specific questions regarding classes.

Also, during that period, no face-to-face scheduled training will be conducted on the TrainND Northwest campus. TrainND Northwest will have online course options available.

From now through Friday, April 3, the WSC library, the Learning Commons and the bookstore, Andrea’s, are closed.

Students are encouraged to continue coursework from home, but for students who need to remain on campus, WSC’s residence halls are open and available. In addition, beginning Friday, March 20th, lunch and dinner meals will be delivered to Frontier Hall.

Miller stresses Williston State College is not closing the campus.