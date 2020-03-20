Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Williston State College updates COVID-19 campus response

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Williston State College will remain under limited access until April 6th.

In a message to the WSC community, college president John Miller said the action is in line with Governor Burgum’s order to restrict access to state facilities.

From March 23 through April 3, only employees considered “operationally essential” will report to campus for work. All other employees will work remotely off-campus. This applies to both the WSC and TrainND Northwest campuses.

During that time, no face-to-face academic courses will be conducted on the WSC campus. Students are encouraged to check BlackBoard course shells and WSC email often for information and to contact instructors with any specific questions regarding classes.

Also, during that period, no face-to-face scheduled training will be conducted on the TrainND Northwest campus. TrainND Northwest will have online course options available.

From now through Friday, April 3, the WSC library, the Learning Commons and the bookstore, Andrea’s, are closed.

Students are encouraged to continue coursework from home, but for students who need to remain on campus, WSC’s residence halls are open and available. In addition, beginning Friday, March 20th, lunch and dinner meals will be delivered to Frontier Hall.

Miller stresses Williston State College is not closing the campus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20"

Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold"

Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank"

Food Pantries Staying Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantries Staying Busy"

School Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Plans"

Plans for Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans for Schools"

Ibuprofen good or bad for COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ibuprofen good or bad for COVID-19?"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Thursday, March 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Small Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Businesses"

Lisa Olson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lisa Olson"

SVAS Adoptions

Thumbnail for the video titled "SVAS Adoptions"

Press Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press Conference"

Children and Anxiety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children and Anxiety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (supersized)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (supersized)"

KX News at Noon- Lawmaker makes case to end property tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX News at Noon- Lawmaker makes case to end property tax"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

A very slick morning commute

Thumbnail for the video titled "A very slick morning commute"

FATAL ACCIDENT WILLISTON

Thumbnail for the video titled "FATAL ACCIDENT WILLISTON"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge