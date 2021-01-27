Williston State Diversity Club creates on-campus food pantry for students in need

The Williston State Diversity Club is hoping to keep students fed around the clock.

KX News spoke to the advisor of the club who says with the pandemic creating hardships like layoffs, they’ve seen an increase of students in need of food.

In an effort to fix the problem, the club created a food pantry right on campus.

It’s completely free for current students and is available five days a week, during regular school hours.

“It can be hard to have constant food coming through, so we thought it would just be a good idea. I mean it’s not much, but it’s enough to help everyone not starve,” Jordan Kelly said.

Kelly says they’re always accepting donations to help keep the pantry stocked.

